Boris Johnson introduces new coronavirus rules that will impact fans at Leeds United games

Due to the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant, the PM has executed a 'plan B' of restrictions that includes new rules on gaining access to nightclubs and other large venues where large crowds gather.

As of from Wednesday, December 15, the NHS Covid pass will be required to gain entry to such events, including to sporting events with crowds of 10,000 or more.

Two vaccine doses will be regarded as fully-vaccinated but that is to be kept under review.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NEW RULES: That will apply to Leeds United games, home and away, in the country's battle against coronavirus. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

A negative lateral flow will also be acceptable.

From Friday, the legal requirement to wear a face mask will be extended to most indoor public venues in England, for example cinemas and theatres but there will be exemptions for matters such as eating.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.