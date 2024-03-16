Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge boost for a key Leeds United promotion rival has led to a Whites equation change and additional advantage cut.

Leeds moved back into the Championship's second automatic promotion place with last weekend's 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday and defeat for Ipswich Town at Cardiff City the following day ensured the Whites stayed there.

Last weekend's results left United's automatic promotion destiny in their own hands with nine games left in sitting one point ahead of Ipswich and with a significantly better goal difference.

But Ipswich had the chance to jump back above the Whites with victory against Saturday afternoon's visitors Sheffield Wednesday and the Tractor Boys bounced back in style with a huge victory that also greatly aided their goal difference.

A 6-0 romp against the Owls has taken Kieran McKenna's side back above Leeds into second spot by two points and also taken a decent chunk out of United's goal difference advantage which now stands at nine goals better having been 15.

Leeds are now facing the equation change of needing to beat Sunday afternoon's visitors Millwall to move back into the division's automatic promotion places by a point in what is now their game in hand.

The Whites already knew that a win by two clear goals would send them top of the division and above leaders Leicester City on goal difference due to the Foxes being in FA Cup action on Sunday at Chelsea. Leicester, though, would have a game in hand.