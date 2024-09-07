Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the season’s first batch of internationals with a 2-0 win at home to Hull City, taking unbeaten Leeds up to eight points from a possible 12 and up to fourth place in the very early Championship table. But four other teams are yet to taste defeat, led by early leaders Sunderland who have amassed a perfect 12 points out of 12. Second-placed West Brom are also unbeaten and sit on ten points, one point ahead of third-placed Watford who ended August with a first loss of the season through a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United. The Blades, also unbeaten, sit eighth on six points, one point behind both fifth-placed Burnley and sixth-placed Burnley who have both fallen to one defeat. Blackburn Rovers, in fifth, are the division’s other unbeaten team, John Eustace’s side level with Leeds on eight points. The international break has given the betting market time to settle with a fresh Whites verdict from the bookmakers. This is how they are now predicting the final table to look based, in reverse order, on the very latest odds.