Leeds moved into the division’s second automatic promotion spot through last weekend’s easy 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle and stayed there after Burnley lost 1-0 at Millwall the following day. But a 2-0 victory for Sheffield United at Blackburn Rovers left the Blades just one point behind Leeds in third place and Chris Wilder’s side then had the chance to leapfrog Leeds in Tuesday night’s clash at Bristol City.

Things did not look good for the Blades as they fell 1-0 behind yet Wilder’s side pulled off a dramatic comeback and left with a 2-1 success after Ryan One’s 86th-minute equaliser was followed by a 98th-minute winner from Harrison Burrows.

It means Leeds left for Wednesday night’s clash at Millwall having dropped to third place and two points behind the Blades but with a game in hand. Sheffield United’s odds for the title had been continually shorting and the bookies have now cast a fresh verdict on how they think the final table will present itself.