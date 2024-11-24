Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the November international break sat third in the Championship table and two points behind both leaders Sunderland and second-placed Sheffield United. Leeds, though, ultimately head for Sunday’s hosts Swansea City knowing that a victory would send them top after Saturday draws for both the Black Cats and Blades.

Both sides had looked destined for victories but Chris Wilder’s Blades were pegged back to a 2-2 draw at Coventry City and Sunderland were then undone by a 93rd-minute equaliser at Millwall as their clash at The Den ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Instead, Burnley were the day’s big winners of the top four as Scott Parker’s Clarets enjoyed a 1-0 win at Bristol City which took them third as Leeds dropped to fourth, one point behind Burnley but with a game in hand. Yet rapidly improving Middlesbrough took the day’s main headlines with a 6-2 romp at Oxford United which left them fifth and just two points behind Leeds, albeit having played a game more.

Nonetheless, the Riversiders are clearly emerging as a massive threat and it’s all led to the bookies casting a fresh verdict on their new predicted final table. Here, we run through how the bookmakers now see the final table looking based on the very latest odds.