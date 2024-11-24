Bookies' new predicted final Championship table amid fresh Leeds United chance but Middlesbrough boost and Sheffield United, Sunderland, Burnley twists

Leeds United have been handed a big new chance in the Championship promotion race and the bookies have cast a fresh verdict in their new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off for the November international break sat third in the Championship table and two points behind both leaders Sunderland and second-placed Sheffield United. Leeds, though, ultimately head for Sunday’s hosts Swansea City knowing that a victory would send them top after Saturday draws for both the Black Cats and Blades.

Both sides had looked destined for victories but Chris Wilder’s Blades were pegged back to a 2-2 draw at Coventry City and Sunderland were then undone by a 93rd-minute equaliser at Millwall as their clash at The Den ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Instead, Burnley were the day’s big winners of the top four as Scott Parker’s Clarets enjoyed a 1-0 win at Bristol City which took them third as Leeds dropped to fourth, one point behind Burnley but with a game in hand. Yet rapidly improving Middlesbrough took the day’s main headlines with a 6-2 romp at Oxford United which left them fifth and just two points behind Leeds, albeit having played a game more.

Nonetheless, the Riversiders are clearly emerging as a massive threat and it’s all led to the bookies casting a fresh verdict on their new predicted final table. Here, we run through how the bookmakers now see the final table looking based on the very latest odds.

