Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Leeds United display at Cardiff City amid Sunderland, Sheffield United, West Brom, Burnley boosts

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 16:42 BST
Leeds United made hard work of putting away ten-men strugglers Cardiff City – and a fresh prediction has now been made on how the final Championship table will look.

Daniel Farke’s side travelled to Saturday afternoon’s rock-bottom hosts Cardiff looking to bounce back from a first defeat of the season suffered in the previous weekend’s hosting of Burnley who left Elland Road with a 1-0 success.

Cardiff lined up with just one point from their opening five games and their task was made even harder when Joel Bagan was shown a straight red card for his late challenge on last man Willy Gnonto in the 23rd minute. Summer signing Largie Ramaazni then fired the Whites ahead seven minutes later but it took until the 87th minute for Leeds to bag a second goal through Joel Piroe as part of a second half in which Pascal Struijk saw a penalty saved.

Nevertheless, a third victory of the season was safely secured although every one of United’s early season highflying rivals also bagged three-point hauls. Leeds now find themselves in sixth place but still four points adrift of second-placed Sunderland and five points behind leaders West Brom.

After six games of the new season, it’s all led to a fresh prediction from the bookmakers on how they see the final table presenting itself. Here, in reverse order, is the full rundown based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: Evens.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: Evens. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 6-5.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-5. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 13-8.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 13-8. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 3-1.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Gary Oakley

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedCardiff CityWest BromSunderlandBurnley