Daniel Farke’s side travelled to Saturday afternoon’s rock-bottom hosts Cardiff looking to bounce back from a first defeat of the season suffered in the previous weekend’s hosting of Burnley who left Elland Road with a 1-0 success.

Cardiff lined up with just one point from their opening five games and their task was made even harder when Joel Bagan was shown a straight red card for his late challenge on last man Willy Gnonto in the 23rd minute. Summer signing Largie Ramaazni then fired the Whites ahead seven minutes later but it took until the 87th minute for Leeds to bag a second goal through Joel Piroe as part of a second half in which Pascal Struijk saw a penalty saved.

Nevertheless, a third victory of the season was safely secured although every one of United’s early season highflying rivals also bagged three-point hauls. Leeds now find themselves in sixth place but still four points adrift of second-placed Sunderland and five points behind leaders West Brom.