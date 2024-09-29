Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Leeds United boost v Coventry City amid fresh Sunderland, West Brom, Sheffield United, Burnley twists

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 29th Sep 2024, 18:11 BST
Leeds United have several fresh boosts in their Championship promotion quest – and a fresh verdict has now been delivered on how the final table will look.

Daniel Farke’s Whites lined up for Saturday’s hosting of Coventry City having climbed up to sixth place in the Championship table but still four points adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion spot occupied by Sunderland. Leeds began the day five points behind leaders West Brom but a 3-0 win for Farke’s side was coupled with blows for both West Brom and Sunderland who both fell to defeats.

West Brom suffered a 3-2 reverse at Sheffield Wednesday in one of the day’s lunchtime kick-offs and Sunderland then fell to a 2-1 defeat at Watford as Leeds were beating Coventry. As part of further Whites boosts, promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United were also held to draws, the Clarets involved in a goalless stalemate at Oxford United and the Blades also seeing their clash at Portsmouth fail to produce a single goal.

Leeds have only moved up one position in the Championship table but now find themselves just one point behind second-placed Sunderland and two points behind leaders West Brom. It’s all led to a fresh prediction from the bookmakers on how they think the final table will present itself and here is the full new rundown in reverse order based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 5-6.

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 5-6. Photo: Gary Oakley

Relegation odds: 11-10.

2. 23rd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Relegation odds: 11-8.

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-8. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Gary Oakley

Relegation odds: 3-1.

5. 20th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Cameron Howard

Relegation odds: 3-1.

6. 19th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: Cameron Smith

