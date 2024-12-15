Leeds lined up for Saturday lunchtime’s clash at Preston North End sat second but knowing that victory would take them top and two points clear of Sheffield United ahead of a 3pm hosting of Plymouth Argyle for the Blades. A win for Daniel Farke’s side would also have established a six-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots ahead of away fixtures for Sunderland and Burnley at Swansea City and Norwich City respectively.

Leeds, though, had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Deepdale and Saturday afternoon’s results then featured wins for both Sheffield United and Sunderland in addition to upwardly mobile Blackburn Rovers who have now won six in a row.

It’s all left the Blades three points clear of second-placed Leeds who are now just two points ahead of third-placed Sunderland who would be joined on 40 points by Blackburn if Rovers win their game in hand. Burnley, though, can move third and just one point behind Farke’s Whites with a victory at Norwich on Sunday afternoon.