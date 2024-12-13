Leeds lined up for Tuesday night’s hosting of Middlesbrough knowing that a win would definitely send them top of the division, irrespective of how third-placed Burnley fared at home to Derby County. Leeds looked after their own business with a 3-1 victory against the Riversiders which took the Whites two points ahead of Sheffield United who dropped to second and three points ahead of third-placed Burnley who could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to the Rams.

Sheffield United, though, who then had a game in hand, had the chance to move back above the Whites the following night with a victory at Milllwall and did just that with a 1-0 success at The Den. Ahead of this weekend’s games, the fresh shot in the arm for the Blades has left Chris Wilder’s side top and one point ahead of second-placed Leeds on the same amount of games.

Leeds, though, now have another huge chance presenting itself by virtue of playing first of the leading sides through Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End. Victory against the Lilywhites would send Leeds top and two points above the Blades but also open up a six point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places – albeit having played a game more.

It’s all led to a fresh Whites verdict from the bookmakers in their new predicted final table based on the latest title odds with relegation prices used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half. Here is the full new run down in reverse order.