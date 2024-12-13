Bookies' Leeds United view in new predicted final Championship table after fresh Sheffield United boost and big Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers changes

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 13th Dec 2024, 19:26 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 19:35 BST
A fresh Leeds United boost has been followed by a new shot in the arm for Sheffield United – leading to a changed Whites view in a new predicted final Championship table from the bookmakers.

Leeds lined up for Tuesday night’s hosting of Middlesbrough knowing that a win would definitely send them top of the division, irrespective of how third-placed Burnley fared at home to Derby County. Leeds looked after their own business with a 3-1 victory against the Riversiders which took the Whites two points ahead of Sheffield United who dropped to second and three points ahead of third-placed Burnley who could only manage a 0-0 draw at home to the Rams.

Sheffield United, though, who then had a game in hand, had the chance to move back above the Whites the following night with a victory at Milllwall and did just that with a 1-0 success at The Den. Ahead of this weekend’s games, the fresh shot in the arm for the Blades has left Chris Wilder’s side top and one point ahead of second-placed Leeds on the same amount of games.

Leeds, though, now have another huge chance presenting itself by virtue of playing first of the leading sides through Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End. Victory against the Lilywhites would send Leeds top and two points above the Blades but also open up a six point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places – albeit having played a game more.

It’s all led to a fresh Whites verdict from the bookmakers in their new predicted final table based on the latest title odds with relegation prices used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half. Here is the full new run down in reverse order.

Relegation odds: 4-11.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-11. Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-10.

2. 23rd: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 6-5.

3. 22nd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 6-5. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 11-4.

4. 21st: Hull City

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-1 (with one firm, as short as 13-8 with others).

5. 20th: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with one firm, as short as 13-8 with others). Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 4-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 4-1. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedLeedsBlackburn RoversPreston North End
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice