Leeds saw last season’s bid for an immediate Premier League return decided by the dreaded play-offs in which Farke’s Whites suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Wembley final having blitzed Norwich City in the semis. Leeds were pipped to automatic promotion by champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town who amassed huge points totals to condemn Leeds to a third-placed finish.

After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds again find themselves in third place on 29 points, two less than both second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland but two more than fourth-placed Burnley. The Whites have a dreadful record in the play-offs – and the bookies now have a very strong view on whether they are heading for them again. Here, we run through each team’s automatic promotion odds via a predicted final table based on those prices in reverse order.