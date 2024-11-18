Bookies cast strong Leeds United play-offs view in new predicted final Championship table on automatic promotion odds with big Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Luton Town changes

Leeds United currently find themselves in the Championship’s play-offs places – and the bookies have cast a strong view as to whether Daniel Farke’s Whites will stay there.

Leeds saw last season’s bid for an immediate Premier League return decided by the dreaded play-offs in which Farke’s Whites suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the Wembley final having blitzed Norwich City in the semis. Leeds were pipped to automatic promotion by champions Leicester City and runners-up Ipswich Town who amassed huge points totals to condemn Leeds to a third-placed finish.

After 15 games of the new campaign, Leeds again find themselves in third place on 29 points, two less than both second-placed Sheffield United and leaders Sunderland but two more than fourth-placed Burnley. The Whites have a dreadful record in the play-offs – and the bookies now have a very strong view on whether they are heading for them again. Here, we run through each team’s automatic promotion odds via a predicted final table based on those prices in reverse order.

Top-two finish odds: 1500-1. (Relegation odds: 8-15).

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Top-two finish odds: 1500-1. (Relegation odds: 8-15). Photo: Gary Oakley

Top-two finish odds: 1500-1. (Relegation odds: 4-6).

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Top-two finish odds: 1500-1. (Relegation odds: 4-6). Photo: Danny Lawson

Top-two finish odds: 1500-1. (Relegation odds: 11-10).

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

Top-two finish odds: 1500-1. (Relegation odds: 11-10). Photo: Mike Hewitt

Top-two finish odds: 1500-1. (Relegation odds: 13-8).

4. 21st: Oxford United

Top-two finish odds: 1500-1. (Relegation odds: 13-8). Photo: Warren Little

Top-two finish odds: 750-1.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Top-two finish odds: 750-1. Photo: Richard Sellers

Top-two finish odds: 500-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Top-two finish odds: 500-1. Photo: Dan Mullan

