Leeds’ unbeaten Under-21 side will see their record come under its most intense scrutiny this evening as the young Whites take on League One side Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.

United won their opening fixture in the Northern Section’s Group B two weeks ago, defeating Tranmere Rovers 5-3 in a thrilling encounter on Merseyside.

Bolton currently top Leeds’ group having beaten Crewe Alexandra 4-1 and drawing 2-2 with Tranmere. Due to the nature of the competition, draws in 90 minutes are settled by a penalty shoot-out with the losing team receiving one point and the winning side receiving two.

Leeds visit the University of Bolton Stadium in the EFL Trophy tonight (Pic: Getty)

Victory this evening would put either side in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage of this year’s Papa John’s Trophy, depending on the result of Tranmere’s fixture with Crewe taking place at the same time.