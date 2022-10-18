Bolton Wanderers vs Leeds United U21 LIVE: Second half updates from youngsters' Papa John's tie
Leeds United’s youngsters visit the University of Bolton Stadium this evening where they face their sternest test of the season so far
Leeds’ unbeaten Under-21 side will see their record come under its most intense scrutiny this evening as the young Whites take on League One side Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy.
United won their opening fixture in the Northern Section’s Group B two weeks ago, defeating Tranmere Rovers 5-3 in a thrilling encounter on Merseyside.
Bolton currently top Leeds’ group having beaten Crewe Alexandra 4-1 and drawing 2-2 with Tranmere. Due to the nature of the competition, draws in 90 minutes are settled by a penalty shoot-out with the losing team receiving one point and the winning side receiving two.
Victory this evening would put either side in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stage of this year’s Papa John’s Trophy, depending on the result of Tranmere’s fixture with Crewe taking place at the same time.
Kick-off in Bolton is at 7pm. Live updates throughout the evening, along with build-up, team news and post-match player ratings here.
FT: Bolton 3-0 Leeds U21
Scoreline flatters Bolton to an extent, as Leeds were competitive throughout but lacking the final action. Defence cobbled together due to injury & w/no first-team drop-ins, a battle was always likely. Middlesbrough next on Saturday.
Ratings thread to follow.
90’ Three added on as Dean drags a shot wide
GOAL! Bolton 3-0
89’ Bolton get a clincher. Sadlier played through and rounds Robles to tuck into the net. Job done for the hosts.
84’ Miller straight into the action, races onto the ball in the middle and threads it through to Dean. He tries to step inside but is tackled. Corner Leeds.
81’ Robles with another parry into the penalty area. Shot stung his palms.
GOAL! Bolton 2-0
78’ Bakayoko doubles the hosts’ lead. Robles parries Bradley’s shot after Dempsey carried the ball into the penalty area.
77' Robles saves Leeds once more with a big, smothering save at close range.