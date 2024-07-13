Bogle arrives as Summerville and Gnonto stay - Leeds United's dream starting-XI if transfer rumours are true

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 19:00 BST

Leeds United continue to be linked with signings as Daniel Farke prepares for the 2024/25 Championship season.

Leeds United have welcomed three signings through the door so far this summer and more are expected to follow as Daniel Farke prepares for another Championship promotion push. Joe Rothwell’s season-long loan from Bournemouth was announced late on Thursday evening, with the 29-year-old following permanent arrivals Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns.

That will not be the end of United’s transfer business and reports of interest in Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle suggest further arrivals could come sooner, rather than later. Those in charge at Elland Road will also be working hard to keep last season’s star players and the YEP understands Leeds are not actively looking to sell anyone, including the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter.

A lot can happen before the August 30 deadline and the speed at which Leeds wrapped up Rothwell’s loan is evidence that 49ers Enterprises are working hard to avoid speculation. With that in mind, the YEP has put together what a dream starting line-up might look like for Farke. Take a look below.

Reports in France have linked Meslier with a move away but Leeds plan to keep the 24-year-old and he will remain first-choice.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Reports in France have linked Meslier with a move away but Leeds plan to keep the 24-year-old and he will remain first-choice. | Getty Images

A recent link with reports suggesting Leeds are 'set to move' for the 23-year-old Sheffield United man.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

A recent link with reports suggesting Leeds are 'set to move' for the 23-year-old Sheffield United man. | Getty Images

Loan move was made permanent earlier this summer for a fee of £10m.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Loan move was made permanent earlier this summer for a fee of £10m. | Getty Images

Expected to remain at Leeds next season and will be keen to reignite partnership with Rodon.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Expected to remain at Leeds next season and will be keen to reignite partnership with Rodon. | Getty Images

Found his feet under Daniel Farke last season and will hope to build on an impressive campaign.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Found his feet under Daniel Farke last season and will hope to build on an impressive campaign. | Getty Images

Could be named permanent club captain next season if Liam Cooper does leave as expected. Wore the armband for several months last season when Struijk was injured.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Could be named permanent club captain next season if Liam Cooper does leave as expected. Wore the armband for several months last season when Struijk was injured. | Getty Images

