Leeds United have welcomed three signings through the door so far this summer and more are expected to follow as Daniel Farke prepares for another Championship promotion push. Joe Rothwell’s season-long loan from Bournemouth was announced late on Thursday evening, with the 29-year-old following permanent arrivals Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns.
That will not be the end of United’s transfer business and reports of interest in Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle suggest further arrivals could come sooner, rather than later. Those in charge at Elland Road will also be working hard to keep last season’s star players and the YEP understands Leeds are not actively looking to sell anyone, including the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter.
A lot can happen before the August 30 deadline and the speed at which Leeds wrapped up Rothwell’s loan is evidence that 49ers Enterprises are working hard to avoid speculation. With that in mind, the YEP has put together what a dream starting line-up might look like for Farke. Take a look below.