Blue Plaque to be unveiled at Elland Road in honour of Leeds United legend Albert Johanneson

Leeds Civic Trust have announced they will unveil a Blue Plaque at Elland Road in memory of Leeds United legend Albert Johanneson.

READ: ‘I’ve worked hard for it’ - Callum Nicell’s delight at new Leeds United deal

Johanneson's Leeds career spanned nine years from 1961 to 1970 and he is recognised as the first player of African heritage to play in an FA Cup final, a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in 1965.

He played around 200 games for Don Revie's Whites and now Leeds Civic Trust have announced they will unveil a Blue Plaque at Elland Road in the new year.

Leeds Civic Trust said in a tweet: "Delighted to confirm that we will be unveiling a Blue Plaque in the new year at Elland Road to remember @LUFC player Albert Johanneson.

Leeds United LIVE: Peacock-Farrell makes 'assured' full debut | Bielsa's squad in depth



Albert Johanneson

"First player of African heritage to play in an FA Cup final."

Johanneson was Revie's first signing as Leeds manager and his tricky skills and athletic build made him a key attacking component of the 1963/64 Second Division promotion team.

The South African moved to York City after his long spell with Leeds United, before he passed away at the age of 55 in 1995.