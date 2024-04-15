Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to John Eustace’s side including a Whites problem, Championship fear and re-emerging new rivals warning.

NEIL GREWER

Another disappointing day at the office for Leeds. The second goalless game in a week against a side which, like Sunderland in the previous game, mastered the art of cramming bodies in their own penalty box and dealing with all Leeds could offer.

QUESTIONS: For Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, centre, to answer after Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Championship visitors Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road, above. Photo by Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

Leeds offered more than last Tuesday but, ultimately, were caught out by a goal kick, flick-on and great ball to an unmarked Sammie Smodiczs who finished with quality. Leeds dominated possession and the stats but, at present, cannot force the ball into the opposition net. Leeds are predictable and wasteful. The last two games Leeds have had 25 corners, yet I cannot recall any decent goal-bound effort resulting.

They say good teams find a way – well sometimes that way is a good, old-fashioned, productive corner routine. The referee did not help Leeds – it took 84 minutes for him to show a yellow card to the Blackburn goalkeeper who had been blatantly time wasting from the start. The law makers need to address this common practice and encourage referees to book/send-off offenders.

Man of the Match: Willy Gnonto.

ANDY RHODES

After such a good campaign this season, the last few weeks are threatening to blow it all apart. Pressure is undoubtedly going to be high when you consider the stakes, and perhaps the one positive is that Ipswich and Leicester are suffering as well. That doesn’t change the fact that Leeds are in a hole which they desperately need digging out of. Although United haven’t been punished for their results, time is running out quickly.

With three games to go, better results are needed but, first, goals are needed. Perhaps Mateo Joseph would have been the call over Joel Piroe against Blackburn, and maybe Glen Kamara’s experience in midfield would have kept Sammie Szmodics in check. Who knows?

Daniel Farke now has more than a week until the next match which he knows is must win. Boro may need three points so may be forced to play football, something Leeds counter very well. If it is to be the play-offs, you do not want to go into them during a run of poor form.

Man of the Match: Willy Gnonto.

DAVID WATKINS

Oh dear! Only Leeds could manage this. Playing a side with only one win in 13, the side that had conceded more goals than any other, a side we comfortably beat on their own patch, and we couldn’t do our own business well enough.

The incentive was huge having seen Leicester lose just hours earlier and, knowing Ipswich had a tricky game against Middlesbrough, it felt everything was in place for a convincing victory that would finally turn this never-ending chase for promotion in our favour. The performance though bore so many similarities to the Sunderland game – total domination but few, if any, clear-cut chances.

Once again, most of our players looked to be struggling to get their A-game going while some were downright pedestrian. We paid the price for that with the good old sucker punch as we forgot Daniel Farke’s first law of promotion: “If you can’t win, make sure you don’t lose!”

The damage was limited because Boro got a point at Ipswich (with a Luke Ayling assist) but the worry is that we don’t find our form In time for the next three games or, if it comes to it, in time for those damn play-offs!

Man of the Match: Willy Gnonto. For effort, if not always quality.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds’ unbeaten home record is no more as Blackburn Rovers inflicted a 1-0 defeat on them to leave Daniel Farke’s men with work to do in the nine days before they play Middlesbrough. It could have been worse but Leicester lost at Plymouth and Ipswich drew with Boro.

Southampton are creeping up on the top three after a 3-2 win over Watford, their winner coming at the end of nine minutes of stoppage time. They have two games in hand on Leeds and Ipswich and play Leicester in the next two weeks. They could have a big say on who goes up as they also play Leeds on the final day.

Farke made the changes suggested by many. Bamford, James and Kamara were dropped; in came Gnonto, Roberts and Piroe. It was a better performance from Leeds but they still lack the ‘killer instinct’ in front of goal.

The only goal came eight minutes from time. I’m at a loss to think where Leeds go from here. The points gap is minimal but the drop of in performance is worrying. On this form they won’t go up either automatically or via the play-offs. Daniel Farke, over to you; serious questions are being asked of your team selections, substitutions and tactics.

Man of the Match: Joe Rodon. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

MIKE GILL

It doesn't seem too long ago that team after team came to Elland Road and a routine home win was recorded. The only variation was the score. But the Whites have hit a sticky patch at the wrong time of the season. Is this due to anxiety, battle fatigue or lack of belief in themselves? It's hard to say.

Daniel Farke freshened up the starting line-up and the Whites started well and played the ball out from defence more positively. The problem was, that having reached the final third, there was a lack of creativity and very few scoring chances.

The Whites became more and more frustrated as the game progressed. They were awarded corner after corner but produced very little from them. A weak and indecisive referee did not help the situation and at least two legitimate penalty claims were ignored.

United's exasperation manifested itself with a series of uncharacteristic missed clearances and it was a poorly executed pass from Crysencio Summerville that let the prolific Sammie Szmodics in to score the only goal of the match. Three games remain and the only consolation is that our nearest rivals are also faltering. A nail-biting finish to the season is expected!