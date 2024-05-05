Cruel double blow for Leeds United youngsters as Whites near silverware shot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s youngsters have been dealt a dramatic double blow as the club await a silverware shot.

United’s under-18s will face Manchester City’s under-18s in the final of the FA Youth Cup next Friday night, ahead of which the Whites youngsters took in their final league game of the season on Saturday.

Rob Etherington’s young side took on Newcastle United’s under-18s at the Magpies Academy and looked set for a 1-0 victory thanks to a Sam Chambers strike after a Louie Dudley assist four minutes before the interval.

Leeds took their advantage all the way into second half stoppage time yet Newcastle then netted in the 93rd and 94th minute to seal an unlikely looking 2-1 victory from the 12 noon kick-off.

Guy Bloomer set up both goals, Alfie Harrison drawing the Magpies level before Alex O’Donovan bagged a winner within the space of another 60 seconds.