Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani is caught on camera offering his verdict on young centre-back Charlie Cresswell in Academy Dreams: Leeds United.

The Italian is filmed conversing with director of football Victor Orta at a city centre hotel as the pair discuss the club’s blossoming academy prospects at Thorp Arch.

As majority shareholder of Leeds United, Radrizzani is not involved in the day-to-day running of the club at Thorp Arch on the training and organisation side of things.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Andrea Radrizzani, the Leeds United chairman and owner looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

However, splitting his time between Yorkshire, London and Milan, Radrizzani does often cast an eye over the club’s players at various fixtures throughout the season.

During Episode Four of the new series, titled ‘Fight Back’, Radrizzani says: “I enjoy a lot watching the Under-23s this year.”

"Initially, obviously I got a bit upset when we lose games especially in a silly way but then I start to don’t care anymore about the results and I don’t even check the table – I just enjoy watching them and I don’t care if we lose or win because they play always very offensive football.”

Director of football Victor Orta chimes in, discussing last season’s Under-23 captain Charlie Cresswell: “For me, Cresswell has the blood of a Leeds United player. He’s a leader.”

Radrizzani agrees, before admitting: “At 19 [years old], he talks like more mature than me. He really is a leader.”

Cresswell made five Premier League appearances last year and this season has been signed on a season-long loan by Championship side Millwall.

The England Under-21 international has featured frequently for the Lions and there remains hope at Leeds that Cresswell can one day become a first-team regular at Elland Road, especially among the fans.

Radrizzani’s opinion in the public domain is rare, as the chairman’s thoughts on individual players are usually reserved for those sharing his company in the directors’ box.