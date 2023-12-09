Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United live: Team news, goal and score updates as striker absent
Leeds United visit Ewood Park this afternoon where they face Blackburn Rovers in their latest Championship encounter.
Daniel Farke's men go in search of a sixth win in seven matches at midday, with this afternoon's 12:30pm kick-off offering Leeds the chance to cut the gap to Ipswich Town to just four points. The Whites are currently adrift of the automatic promotion places by seven points but a win today would apply increasing pressure on the teams above them.
United are set to be without Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Ian Poveda due to injury, match fitness and international duty, respectively, but the team Farke picks is expected to be one with minimal changes. Last week, the Whites saw off an in-form Middlesbrough side at Elland Road and will need to be perform in a similar fashion in Lancashire as prior to their 3-1 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, Rovers had been on quite the run themselves.
Team news at 11:30, shortly after the players arrive this morning. Kick-off is at 12:30 - live updates throughout the afternoon right here.
XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Piroe, Georginio
Subs: Darlow, Cooper, Spence, Gruev, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Anthony, Shackleton
No Patrick Bamford in the squad.
It's looking like no surprises in Farke's line-up today.
No Firpo, Dallas or Poveda this weekend, but the rest are ready and available. Let's see who starts...
Good morning, we're here in Lancashire, having battled through the wind and the rain - and it's wet, very wet. Slick conditions at Ewood for this afternoon's 12:30pm kick-off.
