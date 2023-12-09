Daniel Farke's men go in search of a sixth win in seven matches at midday, with this afternoon's 12:30pm kick-off offering Leeds the chance to cut the gap to Ipswich Town to just four points. The Whites are currently adrift of the automatic promotion places by seven points but a win today would apply increasing pressure on the teams above them.

United are set to be without Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Ian Poveda due to injury, match fitness and international duty, respectively, but the team Farke picks is expected to be one with minimal changes. Last week, the Whites saw off an in-form Middlesbrough side at Elland Road and will need to be perform in a similar fashion in Lancashire as prior to their 3-1 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday, Rovers had been on quite the run themselves.