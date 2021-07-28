Blackburn Rovers home ground Ewood Park. Pic: Getty

When is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United?

Marcelo Bielsa's side travel to Ewood Park this evening (July 28) for a second friendly of the summer.

The Whites have a busy week of action after beginning preparations for the Premier League campaign by sending a young side to face Guiseley last night.

United's clash against Rovers will kick-off at 19.30 this evening.

Can I stream Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United online?

Yes, in short.

The game will be streamed via online platform LIVENow.

Fans have the option to buy a pass for the full pre-season fixture list at £12.99.

Alternatively, supporters can pay for a one off pass to access the Blackburn game for £4.99.

LIVENow is available to watch on your PC, Mac and Chromecast, as well as via the LIVENow iOS, Android or TV app.

You can click here for full details and to buy a pass

Are there any other ways I can follow Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United?

The Yorkshire Evening Post will be running a live blog during the game from the Nethermoor Park press box with minute by minute updates.

Check out the live blog here exclusively on our dedicated Leeds United section.

Are there any tickets available for Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United?

Leeds United have been allocated 4,500 tickets for the game at Ewood Park.

Tickets are sold out and now unavailable to purchase.