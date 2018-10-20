Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United: Hernandez named on bench as Roofe and Berardi start

Marcelo Bielsa has named Pablo Hernandez on the bench for Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers in the Championshiop with Kemar Roofe and Gaetano Berardi making immediate returns to the starting line-up.

Luke Ayling misses the fixture due to suspension, while Jack Harrison and Barry Douglas remain sidelined through injury.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez returns to action at Blackburn Rovers.

The Argentine has named goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as his number one following his return from international action with Northern Ireland.

Pontus Jansson takes up his place in the centre of defence despite the impending birth of his first child alongside captain Liam Cooper.

Stuart Dallas will start at left-back with Gaetano Berardi on the right and Kalvin Phillips will take up his usual role in midfield sat in front of the back four.

Ezgjan Alioski remains on the left with Tyler Roberts set to start on the right following the return of Roofe up front.

Mateusz Klich and Samuel Saiz take up their usual positions in attacking midfield with Hernandez only making the bench following his calf issue.

Jamal Blackman, Jamie Shackleton, Tom Pearce, Adam Forshaw, Lewis Baker and Jack Clarke complete Bielsa's bench at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers XI: Raya, Reed, Smallwood, Armstrong, Graham, Mulgrew, Bell, Dack, Lenihan, Evans, Bennet. Subs: Leutwiler, Williams, Rodwell, Rothwell, Brereton, Conway, Palmer.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Jansson, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Roberts, Saiz, Klich, Alioski, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Shackleton, Pearce, Forshaw, Baker, Clarke, Hernandez.