Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United: Harrison to miss Rovers clash with injured trio set for return

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed winger Jack Harrison will miss Saturday's Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park but revealed injured trio Kemar Roofe, Gaetano Berardi and Pablo Hernandez will be fit.

The Manchester City loanee has picked up a muscle injury over the international break which will keep him out of this weekend's visit to Blackburn but the 21-year-old will return to training next week.

Bielsa said: "(Kemar) Roofe, Pablo (Hernandez), (Gaetano) Berardi. These three players will be available.

"We have some players who will miss the game also. (Barry) Douglas, (Jack) Harrison and (Luke) Ayling. We always have an average of five who will be missing during the season but it's very important to have those three back."

Kemar Roofe and Gaetano Berardi came through last Friday's under-23s game at Elland Road against Burnley unscathed which ended in a 2-2 draw, while Pablo Hernandez has returned to training after picking up a muscular injury which has kept him sidelined since mid-September.

Harrison is the only new absence from Bielsa's squad with the 63-year-old confirming it was only a minor issue: "It's a muscle injury. It's not serious as he'll be back next week but he'll miss Blackburn."

Defender Barry Douglas remains sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury against Hull City with the full-back set to return to full training next week after stepping up his rehab over the break.

Luke Ayling, who saw red late on during the 1-1 draw with Brentford at Elland Road two weeks ago after picking up a second yellow card, will miss the fixture through suspension but should be available for Wednesday's clash with Ipswich Town.

Bielsa also confirmed Pontus Jansson remains available for selection after featuring for Sweden over the international break despite the impending arrival of his first child.