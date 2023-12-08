All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Leeds United are now preparing to take on Blackburn Rovers away from home this weekend. The Whites have been in fine form of late, most recently defeating Middlesbrough at home, and they are within seven points of the top two.

Daniel Farke's men will be making it their objective to narrow that gap further over the festive period, and their bid will begin here. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Prutton prediction

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes Leeds will continue their winning ways despite facing a tough away clash this weekend. Prutton has predicted: “Leeds look in very good shape. But they need to just win and win and win if they are to close that gap on the top two.

“It could be close here, but the away side will shade it.” Blackburn have picked up over recent weeks, now within sniffing distance of the playoffs despite suffering a surprise defeat to relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday last time out. Rovers have won six of their last nine, but they have lost the other three, only drawing once this season - when they played out a 2-2 draw at Rotherham United on August 12.

New Pickering deal

A Blackburn star has penned a new contract ahead of the visit of Leeds this weekend. Harry Pickering has signed new terms to keep him at the club until 2027 with the further option of another year when 2027 arrives.