Leeds United will look to further cement their Championship promotion credentials when they go to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side climbed back into first-place following Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Luton Town, but they will kick off at Ewood Park in second, with one of Sheffield United or Sunderland guaranteed to leapfrog them on Friday evening.
Farke insisted focus inside the squad is entirely on what they can do, however, and Leeds are starting to really hit form as they welcome back some key players from injury or suspension. A late call will be made on Sam Byram but all others look to have come through Wednesday unscathed.
Blackburn can boast a decent bill of health but did suffer a major injury blow ahead of their 1-0 midweek win at Middlesbrough. And ahead of Saturday’s meeting, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.