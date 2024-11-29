Leeds United will look to further cement their Championship promotion credentials when they go to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Daniel Farke’s side climbed back into first-place following Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Luton Town, but they will kick off at Ewood Park in second, with one of Sheffield United or Sunderland guaranteed to leapfrog them on Friday evening.

Farke insisted focus inside the squad is entirely on what they can do, however, and Leeds are starting to really hit form as they welcome back some key players from injury or suspension. A late call will be made on Sam Byram but all others look to have come through Wednesday unscathed.

Blackburn can boast a decent bill of health but did suffer a major injury blow ahead of their 1-0 midweek win at Middlesbrough. And ahead of Saturday’s meeting, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

Balazs Toth - out Goalkeeper picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Hungary. Will be out for a few weeks still, as confirmed by Rovers boss John Eustace.

Hayden Carter - out Pencilled in for a return in the New Year after undergoing knee surgery at the end of last month.

Andreas Weimann - out A surprise absence at Middlesbrough on Wednesday, with Eustace confirming a knee injury kept Weimann out. Blackburn's top-scorer expected to be sidelined for a few weeks and will miss Leeds on Saturday.

Arnor Sigurdsson - out Was expected to return from a thigh injury after the international break but has since suffered a separate calf issue. Initial hope of a comeback this weekend has been pushed back.

Ethan Ampadu - out Still expected to be out until around the New Year after suffering knee ligament damage in September. Farke is cautiously optimistic of a slightly earlier return though.