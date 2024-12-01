Blackburn beat Leeds 1-0 at Ewood Park - and followed it with a message to the Whites on social media.

Blackburn Rovers have issued a three-word fans message to Leeds United’s fans following Saturday’s huge invasion at Ewood Park.

Leeds were given a bumper away allocation of over 7,000 tickets for Saturday’s Championship contest and duly filled out the away end with 7,501 visiting fans making up over one third of the game’s 21,942 attendance.

Those fans, though, were given nothing to cheer by their team who fell to a 1-0 defeat and consequently slipped out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Blackburn now sit just two points off the play-offs with a game in hand, and Rovers issued a fan-related message on social media platform X in reply to the Whites.

Leeds put out a picture of the packed away end on Saturday together with the message of ‘Over 7,000 fans for an away match!’

That post was then retweeted by Blackburn’s official account on Sunday afternoon with a picture of Cantwell giving a thumbs up together with the words “thanks for coming”.