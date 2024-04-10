Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn Rovers will be without Ryan Hedges when they travel to face Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime, John Eustace has confirmed. The Lancashire outfit travel to Ashton Gate this evening to take on Bristol City and they'll be hoping to give themselves a huge survival boost ahead of the weekend trip to Elland Road.

Blackburn currently sit just three points above the Championship relegation zone and with five games to go, there will be some unease at Ewood Park. As such, they will certainly be wishing they had Hedges, who has been a key man for the club when he has been fit this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger has scored two goals and assisted three more in 17 league appearances for the club but Eustace has confirmed the Wales international has now played his last game before the summer due to a hamstring problem.

"Ryan is going to be out for the remainder of the season now, Eustace said, as per the Lancashire Telegraph. "It's a big blow for us. He's been an exceptional player for myself since I've come in for the last 13 games. I think he's shown how important he is to the group.

"He won't be with us on the field until next season but he certainly will be with the group and supporting them through the last five games. Ryan is a fantastic player and a fantastic boy. His attitude has been fantastic whilst I've been here. His performances have been very good and he will be missed. Off the field, he's an influence as well. He will keep coming in, keep positive and keep around the boys."

John Fleck, Arnor Sigurdsson, Harry Leonard and Yasin Ayari will also miss the trip to Elland Road, which comes on the back of a turnaround that Eustace isn't exactly happy with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a big challenge but there are no excuses," Eustace added. "I don't mind my team being on TV. It's just about us playing on Wednesday, back in the early hours on Thursday morning and then a 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday. It's not a lot of time to rest the boys. The squad is very short now with the injuries we have. It's challenging but it can be exciting and show how tough this group is mentally.