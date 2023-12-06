Leeds United's next opponents Blackburn Rovers will need to maintain their concentration throughout Saturday afternoon's fixture with the Whites but have conceded the most late goals of any Championship side this season.

Blackburn have allowed 14 goals during the final 15 minutes of matches this season, including a league-high seven at Ewood Park. Leeds, on the other hand, have conceded just six goals in the second halves of matches throughout the entire campaign, which is the lowest figure in the Championship.

Rovers' tendency to concede late on will be music to Daniel Farke's ears given the quality and number of players available for him to call upon from the substitutes bench this weekend. Patrick Bamford, Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony among others are expected to be given the nod during the second half, as they have been repeatedly throughout 2023/24, each keen to ignite their seasons with a goal.

Bamford is still in search of his first since Leeds' relegation from the Premier League, while Gnonto and Anthony are on one apiece for the season.

Once an influential and instrumental player for United, Bamford's last goal came in the 4-1 defeat by AFC Bournemouth back in April, his strike a mere footnote on a day when Javi Gracia ultimately lost his job as interim Leeds boss. The 30-year-old's other Premier League strikes last season came in the 5-1 humbling by Crystal Palace, on the stroke of half-time as Leeds drew level with Brighton and Hove Albion, eventually drawing 2-2, and a consolation strike at Villa Park.

In the interim, it must be said the experienced forward did score twice in the 5-2 demolition of Cardiff City in an FA Cup Third Round replay last season, but the last time a Bamford goal had a decisive impact on one of Leeds' league games was during the 2021/22 campaign. His two goals that year, in which he had the misfortune of being dogged by injuries throughout, secured late draws against Burnley and Brentford.

By the time Leeds kick off at Ewood Park on Saturday, it will have been 930 days since Bamford last scored in a league win for the Whites. He came agonisingly close with his spot-kick away to Stoke City earlier this season, and was denied by a smart stop from Seny Dieng as Leeds defeated Middlesbrough last weekend, but the run now spans 30 months.

