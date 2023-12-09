Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson added his voice to those predicting automatic promotion for Leeds United after a 2-0 win for the Whites.

Leeds did not have it all their own way at Ewood Park but were more clinical than their hosts, Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville grabbing their seventh and ninth goals of the season respectively. Illan Meslier was on hand to make a vital second half save and Rovers were left to rue their inability to turn possession in and around the Leeds area into big chances.

"Extremely disappointed to lose the game," said Dahl Tomasson, who believes his men came up against a top two Championship side in Saturday's early kick-off. "Overall it was an excellent performance against a Premier League with very good players. We all know how good they are in transitions, they scored two out of transitions.

"The difference was the clinical things. We probably got into better areas than the opponent. Overall the players did a good job. We shouldn't forget it's a very good side. I think they'll get automatically promoted, they should as well, I said that before the game."

CLAIM: From Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, above. Picture by Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

Dahl Tomasson felt Blackburn got the best of the second half but Leeds' superior finishing was what separated the two teams and sent the points back to Yorkshire.

He added: "We were in the game for a long time. I think actually we were the better side in the second half but goals change games and they're very good at those moments. They're an excellent side. We came into a lot of good areas. That's probably the difference between the two sides."