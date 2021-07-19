Blackburn Rovers' home ground Ewood Park. Pic: Getty

Marcelo Bielsa s men will travel to Lancashire on July 28 (19.30) for a pre-season clash against the Championship outfit.

The game is set to welcome supporters of both clubs - though no allocation has been released for Whites fans as yet with details expected in due course from Leeds themselves.

It will be the first time Ewood Park's stands have been filled for over 18 months amid Covid restrictions being lifted across England.

Tickets for home supporters have been priced at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (over-65s and ages 18-23) and £5 for juniors (under-18s).

Blackburn fans with a database booking record can purchase a seat in the home end and the hosts have also announced safety guidance for those wanting to attend the match.

A club statement read: "Whilst it will be an exciting night for everyone connected with the club, we must adopt a safe and sensible approach as we take these first steps towards some sort of normality, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all players, staff and supporters.

"In order to offer reassurance to those inside the stadium, we are putting stringent safety measures in place and urging all fans who wish to attend the upcoming friendly to follow these important steps:

"Take a Covid test before you travel to Ewood Park. Test kits can be collected from multiple dispensing points both in Blackburn and Leeds, and the surrounding areas.

"If you test positive or feel unwell, do not travel to the stadium.

"Supporters travelling on public transport and when in enclosed public spaces are requested to wear a face covering.

"Hand-sanitiser stations will be readily available throughout the stadium and one-way systems in the concourse areas will be in operation to help the flow of fans.

"Wearing a face covering is encouraged when inside the stadium."

Leeds are yet to announced ticket details for the club's allocation at Blackburn.