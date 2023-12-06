Blackburn Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics says the team are bearing the brunt of a growing injury list this season, admitting the squad is 'tired' after defeat by Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Leeds United visit Ewood Park this weekend, eager to maintain their current winning run which has seen the Whites pick up five victories from their last six fixtures. Since defeat by Stoke City back in October, Leeds have beaten Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Plymouth Argyle, Swansea City and Middlesbrough, whilst drawing 1-1 with Rotherham United.

United remain undefeated at Elland Road this season, but this Saturday's lunchtime kick-off takes place across the Pennines, which will pose a different task altogether. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph following a 3-1 humbling by a bottom-dwelling Wednesday side, only their second victory of the campaign, 14-goal Championship top scorer Szmodics candidly admitted Rovers are feeling 'hurt' and 'tired' after two new injury blows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's a young bench, a young team," he said. "We have been hit with loads of injuries. Tyrhys Dolan really, [Arnor] Sigurdsson didn't travel, we have been hit with lots of them."

Rovers named four academy graduates on the bench for their defeat at Hillsborough, the average age of those in reserve no more than 20 years of age, after Dolan was ruled out for two months with a knee injury.

"We can't complain, these things happen in football. The squad isn't humungous, the starting XI has been consistent over the season. The bench was very young and it was a great experience for them.

"We are all disappointed with the result today and we will go again. It's the perfect time for a free week, everyone is hurting in there, everyone is tired," Szmodics added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old currently leads the second tier's goalscoring standings, but unlike Leeds who've several players with several goals this term, Rovers' second-top scorer is the injured Sigurdsson with ten fewer than his Irish teammate.