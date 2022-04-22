The midfielder has fractured his kneecap and will not return into the summer according to Marsch.

"We had an unfortunate injury with Adam Forshaw two days ago," said the American.

"He was back in training and took a knock in a collision and fractured his kneecap. It's a six-week injury so that puts him out for the season. He's one of the guys who gives more to the group, does everything he can to think about the team first. For us this is obviously painful, he's an important guy but he will still be a big part of the group. It should be a relatively straightforward recovery and by summer he'll be back and ready to go. He's a leader in our team."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marsch admits it's a blow for the Whites, who face Crystal Palace on Monday night at Selhurst Park after a 16-day break, but it's mitigated somewhat by the return to full fitness of Kalvin Phillips.

"It's unfortunate," said Marsch.

"He's been really good since I've been here, really important for many years here. The one silver lining we have is that Kalvin Phillips is back to 100 per cent, he'll start on Monday. It's never good to lose an important player but we have a little bit of luck that we can bring Kalvin Phillips into the mix."

Striker Patrick Bamford is expected to return to training on the grass next week, while Marsch says Tyler Roberts is making good progress.