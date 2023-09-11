'Bit of unrest' - Ex-Leeds United man on Millwall return and Whites requirement

An ex-Leeds United player has made an admission about the club’s return to action at Millwall – but the reality of what the Whites need in this season’s promotion quest.

David Prutton stepped out twice for Leeds against Millwall during the 2007-08 League One campaign and scored the opener in a 2-0 victory at The Den of April 2008. Leeds, though, have lost on five of their last six visits to Millwall which have yielded just a single point via the 1-1 draw under Marcelo Bielsa of September 2018 in which Jack Harrison struck a late equaliser.

Under boss Gary Rowett, the Lions only missed out on a Championship play-offs place on the last day of last season and Sky Sports presenter Prutton admits Leeds are facing a “juicy” first game back given the expected hostile welcome in store at The Den.

Prutton, though, believes these are ultimately the games that Daniel Farke’s Whites need to be winning in their quest to bounce back from last season’s Premier League relegation at the first attempt.

JUICY RETURN: Leeds United defender Luke Ayling, right, reacts as Tom Bradshaw, left, celebrates putting Millwall 2-0 up in the 2-1 victory at The Den of October 2019. Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images.

"I've done a couple of Millwall games this season where it's been a bit up and down,” Prutton told the YEP.

"Having played in these games both home and away, I know that they are very, very juicy indeed. Gary has now done well with Millwall over a consistent period of time and there was obviously the heartache of missing out on the play-offs on the very last day of the season.

"There's been just that little bit of unrest since. I saw it at Norwich with regards to the fan base. But Gary has been long enough in this game to know exactly what it is to deal with the slings and arrows so I think for Leeds it's quite a sharp welcome back.

