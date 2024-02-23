'Bit nervy' - Pundit locks in prediction for Leeds United vs Leicester City with goals expected
David Prutton has locked in his prediction for the game of the weekend in the Championship. Leeds United host Leicester City on Friday night with a chance to force a title race at the top of the second tier.
Leicester are currently nine points clear and unlikely to be caught should they take anything back to the East Midlands on Friday evening, but if the Whites pick up all three points, there will be an opportunity to fight for top spot, with Daniel Farke's men having the chance to move within six points with 13 games remaining.
Leeds have been on a superb run of late, winning their last seven league games to storm into second place, with Ipswich Town behind them on goal difference and Southampton now two points worse off. But Leicester will provide a very different test, with the Foxes currently on record-setting pace at the top.
Though, the Whites beat the Foxes when the two sides met earlier in the season, only adding to the intrigue of the Elland Road clash. "What a game this is on Friday night. An absolute blockbuster. Second vs first. I absolutely cannot wait to be at Elland Road for this," Sky Sports pundit Prutton said in his weekly predictions.
"Leeds are in remarkable form. They have stormed into second place off the back of eight straight wins, conceding just a goal in that run. And have the chance to turn the screw and try and make a bit of a break from Ipswich and Southampton below them.
"Leicester still have a big gap, but that could start to look a little smaller if they are beaten here. They lost to Leeds in the reverse fixture, and are coming off the back of defeat at home to Middlesbrough. Will they be feeling a bit nervy? They may if Leeds take an early lead, but I'll back a draw and a few goals here." Prutton predicted a 2-2 draw.