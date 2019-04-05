Birmingham City v Leeds United: Respectful Marcelo Bielsa wary of skills of Garry Monk's Blues

MARCELO BIELSA has warned that Birmingham City are capable of a better display than the one shown in September's 2-1 victory at Elland Road with the Leeds United head coach declaring "respect" for Garry Monk's Blues.

Saturday's hosts Birmingham condemned Bielsa to a first Championship defeat back in September as an early Che Adams double set the Blues up for a scrappy 2-1 victory in Bielsa's 11th game in charge.

Nearly seven months on, seven more wins will put Bielsa's second-placed Whites back in the Premier League whereas Birmingham sit 18th and five points above the dropzone following five league losses in succession and a nine-point deduction for breaking the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules.

Bielsa, though, is acutely aware of the threat posed by a side whose victory at Elland Road back in September formed part of an 11-game unbeaten run under former Whites head coach Monk.

"After they beat us at Elland Road, Birmingham started a long period where they produced a high level," said Bielsa.

"They have good strikers, wingers and they are solid in defence.

"In the first game we didn't feel all of these skills.

"But after they showed these skills in a long period of time. "It's not the only reason to respect them.

"We respect them a lot too because of what they have done this season."

Leeds have a two-point cushion ahead of third-placed Sheffield United in the automatic promotion places with the Blades away at tenth-placed Preston on Saturday.

Bielsa's Whites make the trip to Preston on Tuesday night when the Blades are away at Birmingham.

Leaders Norwich City - who are five points clear of Leeds - now have back to back home games against strugglers QPR on Saturday and Reading on Wednesday night.