Birmingham City 1 Leeds United 0: Reaction and recap from first Championship defeat

Here is our recap and reaction to the day’s events at St Andrew’s.
Birmingham City v Leeds United live
Farke on Sinisterra
Full time
1-0 defeat. Nowhere near good enough
Ball back with Ruddy
Suely that’s it
One last attack
90 + 7: But time is up
Daft push
90 + 6: From Rutter chasing back, Blues free kick and that will be that
Final minute
90 + 5: Leeds just getting frustrated, Ampadu pass had Rutter away but play was brought back for a foul
Booking
90 + 3: For Blues keeper Ruddy for time wasting as a Leeds attack is survived
Leeds sub
90 + 3: Rodon on for Shackleton and sent upfront
Added time
90: Six minutes of it
Goal
90: Jutkiewicz hammers home the spot kick. Oh dear oh dear, looking at one point out of six. Not been good at all.
