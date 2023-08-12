Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Live

Birmingham City 1 Leeds United 0: Reaction and recap from first Championship defeat

Leeds United took in their first away day of the new Championship season at Birmingham City on Saturday but fell to a very disappointing 1-0 defeat.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Aug 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST

Here is our recap and reaction to the day’s events at St Andrew’s.

Birmingham City v Leeds United live

Show new updates
17:42 BST

Farke on Sinisterra

17:00 BST

Full time

1-0 defeat. Nowhere near good enough

17:00 BST

Ball back with Ruddy

Suely that’s it

16:59 BST

One last attack

90 + 7: But time is up

16:58 BST

Daft push

90 + 6: From Rutter chasing back, Blues free kick and that will be that

16:57 BST

Final minute

90 + 5: Leeds just getting frustrated, Ampadu pass had Rutter away but play was brought back for a foul

16:55 BST

Booking

90 + 3: For Blues keeper Ruddy for time wasting as a Leeds attack is survived

16:55 BST

Leeds sub

90 + 3: Rodon on for Shackleton and sent upfront

16:54 BST

Added time

90: Six minutes of it

16:54 BST

Goal

90: Jutkiewicz hammers home the spot kick. Oh dear oh dear, looking at one point out of six. Not been good at all.

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Birmingham City