Birmingham City 1 Leeds United 0: Injury return but Whites fall well short in first defeat

Leeds United fell to their first defeat under new boss Daniel Farke as a flat performance in Saturday’s clash at Championship hosts Birmingham City ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Neither side were able to muster a shot on target in a very poor first half and the second half was following a similar theme until a few chances started to present themselves.

Dan James saw an effort turned behind for a corner before Georginio Rutter saw a thumping drive blocked within moments of being introduced from the bench upon his return from a core muscle injury.

Birmingham then squandered a golden opportunity to bag a winner in the 81st minute when George Long sent a free header wide from a corner as part of a nervy finale as the game finally came to life.

FIRST DEFEAT: For Leeds United of the new season as Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson, centre, battles with Ian Poveda and Jamie Shackleton. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Sam Byram also went agonisingly close with a deflected header from a Whites corner but Leeds then conceded a 90th minute penalty.

Dan James was adjudged to have caught Ethan Laird as he stormed in on his blindside and Blues substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz hammered home the spot kick to send the St Andrew’s crowd and new investor Tom Brady wild.