Birmingham City 1 Leeds United 0: Injury return but Whites fall well short in first defeat

Neither side were able to muster a shot on target in a very poor first half and the second half was following a similar theme until a few chances started to present themselves.
Dan James saw an effort turned behind for a corner before Georginio Rutter saw a thumping drive blocked within moments of being introduced from the bench upon his return from a core muscle injury.
Birmingham then squandered a golden opportunity to bag a winner in the 81st minute when George Long sent a free header wide from a corner as part of a nervy finale as the game finally came to life.
Sam Byram also went agonisingly close with a deflected header from a Whites corner but Leeds then conceded a 90th minute penalty.
Dan James was adjudged to have caught Ethan Laird as he stormed in on his blindside and Blues substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz hammered home the spot kick to send the St Andrew’s crowd and new investor Tom Brady wild.
Leeds are stuck on one point out of a possible six and return to action next Friday night at home to West Brom.