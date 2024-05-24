Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lead Southampton investor Dragan Solak has reportedly promised Russell Martin and his players 'the party of their lives' if the team clinch promotion against Leeds United this weekend.

The Sport Republic supremo purchased 80 per cent of the club at the beginning of 2022 and is said to have hosted the squad on a yacht off the Isle of Wight earlier this month, ahead of the team’s play-off campaign.

As reported by The Athletic, Solak told the players they would be permitted to throw the 'party of their lives' should they win promotion via the play-offs, which now appears a distinct possibility and potentially 90 minutes from fruition.

Leeds, though, stand in their way, but have already been defeated twice by the Saints in 2023/24, most recently at the beginning of May on the final day of the regular season.

A return to the top flight will be worth somewhere in the region of £140 million to each club, in centralised Premier League payments as well as broadcast revenue and increased commercial deals. For the playing squad, Serbian billionaire Solak has vowed to throw them a celebratory bash, but only in the event of promotion, in tandem with the customary bonus payments players and staff will be due if the Saints are victorious on Sunday.