Leeds United will be back in the second tier next season following their relegation from the Premier League and supporters will be back on the road to some familiar grounds.

Elland Road is one of the biggest stadiums in the EFL Championship but how does it compare to the likes of Hillsborough, the Riverside Stadium and the Stadium of Light? Also, how do some of the smaller grounds in the division compare such as the New York Stadium, Home Park or Loftus Road?