Biggest stadium in the Championship? Leeds United capacity vs Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & more

Here is how Elland Road’s capacity compares to every other stadium in the division including Ipswich Town, West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 06:30 BST

Leeds United will be back in the second tier next season following their relegation from the Premier League and supporters will be back on the road to some familiar grounds.

Elland Road is one of the biggest stadiums in the EFL Championship but how does it compare to the likes of Hillsborough, the Riverside Stadium and the Stadium of Light? Also, how do some of the smaller grounds in the division compare such as the New York Stadium, Home Park or Loftus Road?

Here are all 24 stadiums in the EFL Championship for the 2023/24 season ranked by capacity from lowest to highest.

12,021

1. New York Stadium - Rotherham United

12,021

17,900

2. Home Park - Plymouth Argyle

17,900

18,439

3. Lofus Road - QPR

18,439

20,146

4. The Den - Millwall

20,146

Page 1 of 6
