Elland Road was one of Leeds United ’s biggest weapons last season with the Whites very nearly going a full season unbeaten on home soil. It’s a stadium that needs modernising, most Leeds fans would agree on that, but it’s special at the same time with the atmosphere created inside the ground being unparalleled in the Football League.

There’s rarely a spare seat in the house when Leeds play at home and that will continue to be the case next season as Daniel Farke’s side push for promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking. But how does Elland Road’s capacity compare to the home grounds of Leeds’ Championship rivals? The YEP takes a look.