'Big zero' - Leeds United fans on Whites mystery, spirits lifter and Sheffield Wednesday warning

Leeds United take on pointless Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road today but there are strong notes of caution from the club’s fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on today’s Championship Yorkshire derby including thoughts about a Whites ‘mystery’ and the threat of a ‘nightmare scenario’ but a particular recruit to have lifted Whites spirits.

DAVID WATKINS

Last weekend, Leeds beat the top-of-the-table side Ipswich Town with a good performance, certainly up front anyway if not maybe in defence. But in midweek, we couldn’t beat a League One side despite fielding a strong XI throughout the game.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FILLING IN? Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, above, at left back. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now we go head to head with the current bottom side in the table, albeit a Yorkshire rival that will no doubt be fired up to achieve a big result. Sheffield Wednesday have already been beaten in the league by Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City and they are the only side without a point.

But beware, three of their defeats came by the odd goal, which is the standard result in the Championship so far this season; only 10 of the 48 Championship games played thus far have been settled by more than a single goal margin; every game is tight.

Everyone will expect us to win this one, but I’m torn between believing that the arrival of Joel Piroe and returning Whites players will give us a clear advantage, and that nightmare scenario of us ‘doing a Leeds’ and messing things up.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1.

ANDY RHODES

With the transfer window closing, the air of gloom around Elland Road is lifting. Of course, some key players have left but many are staying put and incoming such as Joel Piroe have lifted spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His debut goal last week showed why Leeds paid the big bucks to get him and, if that game was anything to go by, goals are likely to flow against Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls form part of a clutch of Yorkshire-based sides who have started the season poorly. Leeds didn’t start particularly brightly but Wednesday have lost all four games so far, conceding an average of more than two per game.

One thing we all know from previous Championship campaigns is that Yorkshire derbies are a law unto themselves though, so although a home win looks good on paper, anything could happen.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0.

KEITH INGHAM

The mood lifted after the weekend’s impressive win at Ipswich Town but was dampened in the Carabao Cup at Salford when the second division outfit owned by the Nevilles and Nicky Butt beat Leeds 9-8 on penalties after the game ended 1-1.

Our opponents Sheffield Wednesday sit rock bottom of the league with four straight defeats but as this is a West v South Yorkshire derby, form usually goes out of the window and the ‘Owls’ will be determined to beat an old local foe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Leeds have kept Luis Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto then the front four won’t change and unless there have been injuries, Archie Gray and Ethan Ampadu should also start. Jamie Shackleton may fill in at left-back if a full-back isn’t signed up. Many will think this is a certain home win, I do too, but it might not be as comprehensive as many think it will be.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0.

NEIL GREWER

After the evidence of the last two games I think we can expect an entertaining, attacking performance from Leeds against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow – but how fruitful will it be?

Quite how Leeds managed not to score more than one goal at Salford is a mystery, but the return of Joel Piroe (who looks every bit a top Championship player) and the weird way football works – with one game most shots going in, the next game the reverse happening – makes me think we are due for a few goals in this game.

And not just at the right end, as we still remain vulnerable at the back. The signing of Djed Spence adds real Championship quality and gives strength in the right-back position – but at left-back we definitely require strengthening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may well be more squad movements prior to the game, but I believe any movements will be positive and will further enhance our chances of victory, and for once the manager will have positive, difficult selection choices.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Sheffield Wednesday 1.

MIKE GILL

Against Salford, Leeds did little wrong except for being unable to convert enough chances and their opponents have to be allowed their moment of glory. Now the serious business of Championship football recommences as United welcome their South Yorkshire neighbours to Elland Road.

This fixture has a real 'banana skin' look to it, Sheffield Wednesday, like Ipswich Town were promoted from League One although the Owls came up via the play-offs. Their record in the Championship so far is a big zero and their only win was in the first round of the Carabao Cup when they eased past Stockport on penalties.

The Whites are therefore odds on favourites to grab another three points but they must treat Wednesday with the greatest respect. The Owls will get a favourable result some time but United must ensure that they make them wait a bit longer before they can enjoy this privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is to be hoped that the feel-good factor will continue as the distractions of the transfer window no longer apply and head coach Daniel Farke can continue to develop his side into a cohesive unit.