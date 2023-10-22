A big update has emerged on the future of former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips and a “very likely” development in the January transfer window.

Phillips left Leeds to join Manchester City for £42m in July 2022 but the England international midfielder has since found opportunities hard to come by for Pep Guardiola’s side. The 27-year-old has bagged just 760 minutes of football for City and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the ex-Leeds star is “highly likely” destined to depart the club in the January transfer window.

Romano Tweeted: “Understand both City and player side consider Kalvin Phillips’ January exit ‘very likely’ at this point. Kalvin will still fight to play as much as possible in the next two months but his plan is to be regular starter elsewhere in 2024.”

