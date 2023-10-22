Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Big update emerges on ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips with January destination and plan

A big update has emerged on the future of former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips and a “very likely” development in the January transfer window.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Phillips left Leeds to join Manchester City for £42m in July 2022 but the England international midfielder has since found opportunities hard to come by for Pep Guardiola’s side. The 27-year-old has bagged just 760 minutes of football for City and journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the ex-Leeds star is “highly likely” destined to depart the club in the January transfer window.

Romano Tweeted: “Understand both City and player side consider Kalvin Phillips’ January exit ‘very likely’ at this point. Kalvin will still fight to play as much as possible in the next two months but his plan is to be regular starter elsewhere in 2024.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Writing on his Instagram page, Romano reported: “Kalvin Phillips expected to leave in January as exit considered very likely. Kalvin will still fight to play as much as possible in the next two months but his plan is to be a regular starter elsewhere in 2024 – also due to the Euros.”

Related topics:Kalvin PhillipsManchester CityLeedsEngland