Leeds United have been given a triple boost for Friday evening’s Championship clash at Leicester City which features a Whites injury return after a long lay-off.

Boss Daniel Farke revealed at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference that Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Crysencio Summerville all had slight injury concerns following last weekend’s 4-1 win at home to Huddersfield Town in which all three players were substituted.

Farke admitted that Leeds had been careful with the trio in training on Tuesday but that the three players had trained on Wednesday and that they would all be available to face the Foxes if showing no reaction. All three players had started against the Terriers and the trio once again line up for this evening’s contest against Enzo Maresca’s league leaders for which Farke has made just one change to his side.

The sole change to the XI sees Archie Gray come back into the team to take the place of Jamie Shackleton at right back as Shackleton misses out completely due to a slight glute issue.

United’s bench also features a longer-term injury return in left-back Junior Firpo who has yet to feature this season but now replaces Shackleton for the sole change to the matchday squad. Firpo had recovered from damaging his knee in pre-season but then suffered hip pain on his initial return to training.

Djed Spence remains sidelined as he continues his rehab from a knee injury whilst Joe Gelhardt misses out due to a hand fracture which will see him absent for at least two weeks. Stuart Dallas is also continuing on the long comeback trail from a femoral fracture. Spence is expected back after the November international break.

Foxes boss Enzo Maresa has made two changes to his Leicester side as Ricardo Pereiran and Wout Faes replace Hamza Choudhury and Conor Coady. Jamie Vardy is preferred to Kelechi Iheanacho upfront.

Leicester City: Hermansen; Ricardo, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Vardy, Mavididi. Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Souttar, Choudhury, Albrighton, McAteer, Marcal, Iheanacho, Daka.