Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Big setback for Leeds United youngsters despite impact from Whites midfielder

Leeds United’s youngsters have been hit by a big setback despite the impact of a young Whites midfielder.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

United’s under-21s were in action at the same time as the club’s first team took on Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night as Michael Skubala’s youngsters faced a PL2 D1 clash against Crystal Palace in York. Leeds approached the contest unbeaten from their last three games and having impressed in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool but the Eagles romped to a 7-1 victory at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Palace arrived having lost five of their seven league games so far this season but on the back of Monday night’s 3-0 triumph at home to West Brom and the visitors eased to another victory that lifted them up to 15th place in the 26-team division. Leeds still sit mid-table in 14th place, a point and a position ahead of Palace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Whites were 6-0 down when substitute midfielder Joe Snowdon struck for Skubala’s side in the 92nd minute but Palace added a seventh goal themselves four minutes later.

Most Popular
SETBACK: For Leeds United's under-21s and boss Michael Skubala, above. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.SETBACK: For Leeds United's under-21s and boss Michael Skubala, above. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.
SETBACK: For Leeds United's under-21s and boss Michael Skubala, above. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Three of the Eagles goals arrived from set pieces in a game in which the visitors led 3-0 at the break. United’s under-21s will be back in action next Sunday with the visit of Chelsea to York in a Premier League Cup tie.

Leeds United under-21s v Crystal Palace: van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe (Mullen 45), Ferguson, Monteiro, Hjelde, Bate, Douglas (McGurk 45), Crew (Carole 45), Joseph, Gyabi, Allen (Snowdon 80). Subs not used: Christy.

Related topics:Crystal PalaceYorkLeicester CityEagles