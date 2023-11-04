Big setback for Leeds United youngsters despite impact from Whites midfielder

Leeds United’s youngsters have been hit by a big setback despite the impact of a young Whites midfielder.

United’s under-21s were in action at the same time as the club’s first team took on Championship leaders Leicester City on Friday night as Michael Skubala’s youngsters faced a PL2 D1 clash against Crystal Palace in York. Leeds approached the contest unbeaten from their last three games and having impressed in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool but the Eagles romped to a 7-1 victory at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Palace arrived having lost five of their seven league games so far this season but on the back of Monday night’s 3-0 triumph at home to West Brom and the visitors eased to another victory that lifted them up to 15th place in the 26-team division. Leeds still sit mid-table in 14th place, a point and a position ahead of Palace.

The Whites were 6-0 down when substitute midfielder Joe Snowdon struck for Skubala’s side in the 92nd minute but Palace added a seventh goal themselves four minutes later.

SETBACK: For Leeds United's under-21s and boss Michael Skubala, above. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

Three of the Eagles goals arrived from set pieces in a game in which the visitors led 3-0 at the break. United’s under-21s will be back in action next Sunday with the visit of Chelsea to York in a Premier League Cup tie.