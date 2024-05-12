Thirteen-year history asks big questions of Leeds United play-off rivals after second semi-final
and live on Freeview channel 276
The play-offs picture remains completely unclear but with big questions asked of Leeds United’s rivals following the completion of Sunday’s semi-finals.
Leeds United’s first leg clash at Norwich City on Sunday lunchtime ended in a goalless draw, kicking off just over two hours before West Brom and Southampton locked horns in the second semi-final first leg at The Hawthorns.
Despite a rather more frantic ending, the contest also ended in a goalless stalemate, leaving all to play for in Friday night’s second leg at St Mary’s.
West Brom, though, and also Norwich, are now asked the big question of sealing play-offs progression away from home and neither team had a great away record in the regular campaign.
The Baggies finished the regular season in fifth place but 14th in the Championship away table. Norwich, who got into the play-offs by finishing sixth, picked up two points less than West Brom on their travels, for 19th place in the away table.
Both play-off semi-finals first legs have not finished goalless since back in 2011.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.