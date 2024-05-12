Thirteen-year history asks big questions of Leeds United play-off rivals after second semi-final

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th May 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 16:22 BST
Leeds United’s promotion rivals West Brom and Southampton faced off in the second play-offs semi-final first leg on Sunday afternoon.

The play-offs picture remains completely unclear but with big questions asked of Leeds United’s rivals following the completion of Sunday’s semi-finals.

Leeds United’s first leg clash at Norwich City on Sunday lunchtime ended in a goalless draw, kicking off just over two hours before West Brom and Southampton locked horns in the second semi-final first leg at The Hawthorns.

Despite a rather more frantic ending, the contest also ended in a goalless stalemate, leaving all to play for in Friday night’s second leg at St Mary’s.

West Brom, though, and also Norwich, are now asked the big question of sealing play-offs progression away from home and neither team had a great away record in the regular campaign.

The Baggies finished the regular season in fifth place but 14th in the Championship away table. Norwich, who got into the play-offs by finishing sixth, picked up two points less than West Brom on their travels, for 19th place in the away table.

Both play-off semi-finals first legs have not finished goalless since back in 2011.

