Big opportunity beckons for Leeds United youngsters in Elland Road showdown
A big opportunity beckons for Leeds United's under-21s who could move top of Premier League Two Division Two tonight.
The Whites currently sit third in the table but would have a chance of moving top of the pile if beating sixth-placed Aston Villa in this evening’s 7pm kick-off at Elland Road. Leeds are two points behind leaders Nottingham Forest who have played one game more and are not in action tonight.
The Whites are one point adrift of second-placed Southampton who travel to fifth-placed West Brom this evening in another 7pm kick-off meaning the Saints are the only potential barrier to Leeds going top with a win against Villa.
United's under-21s then visit Southampton's under-21s on Friday night, less than 24 hours before the enormous Premier League clash between the Leeds and Saints first teams at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.
The Whites under-21s won seven league games on the bounce from August through to November as part of an unbeaten start that featured eight wins from nine and just one draw under Michael Skubala.
But Skubala is currently in caretaker charge of United's first team and Skubala's assistant Michal Pujdak took charge of last Monday night's 21s clash at Newcastle United which ended in a 2-2 draw in which Mateo Joseph and Charlie Allen struck for the Whites.
The point ended a run of three consecutive defeats for the Whites youngsters following a 5-2 loss at Norwich City, 2-1 reverse at home to West Brom and 1-0 setback at Nottingham Forest. Leeds were relegated from Premier League Two Division One last term but remain well placed for an immediate return to the top flight of Academy football.