Big night for Leeds United first team duo as Whites youngsters also collide

Four Whites players look set to be in senior international action for their countries tonight, headed by United first team duo Mateusz Klich for Poland and Rasmus Kristensen for Denmark.

Promotion-winning Whites star Klich has kept his place in the Poland squad after impressing in a different role at Leeds in being brought on from the bench in all six of his Premier League outings so far this season.

Poland face the Netherlands in a Nations League clash this evening in Warsaw (kick-off 7.45pm).

CROATIA DATE: For Leeds United's Danish international right-back Rasmus Kristensen, right, pictured in training in Helsingor this week. Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images.

Whites defender Pascal Struijk had been called up to Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal's larger provisional squad for the first time but did not make the final cut.

Summer signing Kristensen, meanwhile, has recovered from a recent knock picked up before United's defeat at Brentford at the start of this month to be part of the Denmark squad who face a Nations League clash against Croatia tonight in Zagreb (kick-off 7.45pm).

Poland and Denmark are both heading for the World Cup along with Wales whose squad features loaned out Leeds players Dan James and Tyler Roberts.

Wales are also in Nations League action this evening against hosts Belgium in Brussels (kick-off 7.45pm).

James joined Premier League side Fulham on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day whilst Roberts is spending the current campaign at Championship outfit QPR.

Another loaned out Leeds player in Charlie Cresswell is also set for international duty this evening for England's under-21s.

Hugely promising 20-year-old centre back Cresswell is on loan at Championship side Millwall and is part of the England under-21s squad who face a friendly against Italy this afternoon in Pescara (kick-off 4.30pm).

Young Whites pair Charlie Allen and Alfie McCalmont are part of the Northern Ireland under-21s squad who face Scotland's under-21s this afternoon in another friendly in Belfast (kick-off 2.30pm).

Leeds winger Stuart McKinstry who is on loan at SPL side Motherwell is part of the Scotland under-21s squad meaning a potential collision of Whites youngsters.

Whites stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are set for action with the USA tomorrow afternoon when they take in a friendly against Japan in Germany.

Young summer signing Willy Gnonto is also part of the Italy squad who face England tomorrow night in a Nations League clash at the San Siro whilst Illan Meslier (France under-21s), Leo Hjelde (Norway under-21s) and Kristoffer Klaesson (Norway under-21s) are among those also set for action tomorrow.

Diego Llorente is away with Spain who face Switzerland in a Nations League clash on Saturday evening in Zaragoza whilst Luis Sinisterra is part of the Colombia squad who play Guatemala in the USA in a friendly in the early hours of Sunday morning.