Big new Leeds United call in Opta's fresh predicted final Championship table and points after Sheffield United, Sunderland boosts with Burnley chance, Coventry City rise and Derby County shocker

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:42 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 12:11 BST
Two of Leeds United’s automatic promotion rivals have been boosted – and data experts Opta have made a big new Whites call in their fresh predicted final Championship table and points.

Daniel Farke’s Whites went into the weekend having opened up a five-point gap back to second-placed Sheffield United and holding a seven-point buffer in the automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Leeds, though, have now seen their advantage at the top of the table cut back to three points after a 2-1 win for the Blades at QPR on the back of a 1-1 draw for Farke’s Whites at home to West Brom.

That result still extended the gap back to third-placed Burnley to eight points but the Clarets can now cut the deficit back to five points with a victory from Tuesday night’s game in hand at Cardiff City.

The fourth team in a clear breakaway top four, Sunderland also made inroads with Friday night’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday although the Black Cats are well adrift in being 11 points behind Leeds, eight behind the Blades and three behind Burnley who have a game in hand.

Nevertheless, the picture has changed and stats experts Opta have made a big Whites call in their new predicted final Championship table and points. Also featuring a Coventry City rise and Derby County shocker, here is the full new rundown in reverse order.

Predicted points: 41.

1. 24th: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 41. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 42.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 42. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Predicted points: 43.

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 43. Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS

Predicted points: 49.

4. 21st: Stoke City

Predicted points: 49. Photo: Martin Rickett

Predicted points: 49.

5. 20th: Hull City

Predicted points: 49. Photo: George Wood

Predicted points: 49.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 49. Photo: James Fearn

