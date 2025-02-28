Big new Leeds United boost expected and main danger in Whites promotion bid clear

A huge new Whites boost is expected - with the main ‘danger’ clear.

Leeds United have received huge fresh backing for Saturday’s Championship visit of West Brom - with a big new Whites boost expected and main ‘danger’ clear.

West Brom sit fifth in the table yet the bookmakers are very confident that the huge fresh boost of another three-point haul is on its way for Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites.

Despite West Brom having strong promotion prospects of their own, Leeds are very strong odds on favourites in being no bigger than 4-11 but as short as 7-25 with some firms. Tony Mowbray’s Baggies can be backed at 17-2 to leave with a victory whilst the draw is rated a 4-1 chance.

There is, though, a clear main danger to Leeds based on the first scorer market in the shape of West Brom’s Southampton loanee Adam Armstrong.

The striker netted the only goal of the game to break Leeds hearts in last May’s play-off final and the bookmakers view the 28-year-old as the most likely Baggies player to breach the Whites defence.

That said, Armstrong is still only eighth in the first scorer market behind seven Whites men.

Armstrong, 9-1 to score first with some firms, is behind market leader Joel Piroe (19-5), Dan James (11-2), Mateo Joseph (6-1), Willy Gnonto (7s), Brenden Aaronson (7s), Largie Ramazani (7s) and Manor Solomon (15-2).

Armstrong is as big as 12-1 with some firms - the same price as teammate Daryl Dike and also no goalscorer.

A 2-0 win for Leeds is favourite in the correct score market at 11-2, just ahead of a 1-0 Whites triumph at 6s. The Baggies are 20-1 to leave with a 1-0 success.