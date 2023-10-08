Big Mateusz Klich future change after fresh impact from ex-Leeds United star for DC United
Former Leeds United star Mateusz Klich is facing a big change, hot on the heels of the midfielder’s latest impact in the MLS.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Klich departed Leeds in January before signing for MLS side DC United under boss Wayne Rooney the same month and the 33-year-old netted his fourth goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to New York City. DC, though, can no longer make the play-offs and announced after the game that the club and Rooney had mutually agreed to part ways.
Klich signed a two-year contract through 2024 upon joining DC with an option in 2025. The ex-Whites favourite has started 31 games this season, netting four goals and contributing seven assists.