Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Big Mateusz Klich future change after fresh impact from ex-Leeds United star for DC United

Former Leeds United star Mateusz Klich is facing a big change, hot on the heels of the midfielder’s latest impact in the MLS.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Oct 2023, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Klich departed Leeds in January before signing for MLS side DC United under boss Wayne Rooney the same month and the 33-year-old netted his fourth goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to New York City. DC, though, can no longer make the play-offs and announced after the game that the club and Rooney had mutually agreed to part ways.

Klich signed a two-year contract through 2024 upon joining DC with an option in 2025. The ex-Whites favourite has started 31 games this season, netting four goals and contributing seven assists.

Related topics:Mateusz KlichWayne Rooney