Big Leeds United promotion boost expected with guaranteed change in automatics picture

Another boost to Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected with a guaranteed change in the automatics picture.

Daniel Farke’s Whites chipped away at the big gap to Championship leaders Leicester City by recording a 3-0 win at Saturday afternoon’s hosts Cardiff City after the Foxes had suffered a 3-1 defeat at Coventry City in the day’s lunchtime kick-off.

Defeat for Leicester and victory for Leeds cut the gap from 17 points down to 14 between the Whites and Foxes but the win at Cardiff also saw Leeds temporarily move just four points off the division’s automatic promotion spots as Southampton moved into second with a 4-0 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Ipswich Town then moved back above the Saints with a 2-1 triumph at home to Sunderland in the evening kick-off which has again left Leeds seven points off the division’s second automatic promotion place and four points behind third-placed Southampton in addition to still being 14 behind Leicester.

GAINED GROUND: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. Picture by Nick Potts/PA Wire.

There is, though, guaranteed to be some sort of change to the top top or three next weekend due to Ipswich visiting Leicester on Monday night, by which time the bookmakers firmly expect Leeds to be just four points behind the Tractor Boys and 11 adrift of Leicester.

A Sunday lunchtime visit of 12th-placed Preston North End presents the next test for Farke’s Whites and Leeds are strong-odds on favourites to bag another three points in being no bigger than 2-7. Preston can be backed at a massive 14-1 to leave Elland Road with a victory and even the draw is as big as 5-1.

The oddsmakers also think there is a reasonable chance of Southampton dropping points in their Saturday lunchtime kick-off at 15th-placed Swansea City. Russell Martin’s Saints are odds-on but only just at 8-11 against a Swansea side who are 17-4. The draw is 31-10.

