The picture has changed in Leeds United’s automatic promotion bid.

Leeds United’s key rivals Sheffield United have given themselves a huge boost in the automatic promotion race but a new ‘extra’ Whites chance now presents itself.

Chris Wilder’s Blades lined up for Saturday afternoon’s clash at Luton Town sat just two point behind Daniel Farke’s table-toppers in second place.

Ahead of Leeds hosting Sunderland on Monday night, the Blades knew that a victory would put them one point ahead in pole position, albeit having played a game more than their Elland Road rivals.

The first half of Saturday afternoon’s contest at Kenilworth Road ended goalless but the Blades finally broke the deadlock through Anel Ahmedhodzic with 14 minutes left.

His strike proved the only goal of the game in a 1-0 success, prompting the big change of leaving Leeds second ahead of Monday night’s visit of the Black Cats.

Leeds, though, who also have a far better goal difference, know that a victory against Sunderland would put them back into top spot and two points clear whilst also opening up further daylight back to third-placed Burnley.

Scott Parker’s Clarets had the opportunity to move just two points behind Leeds with a victory in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End but the contest ended in a goalless draw.

The result offers Leeds the new extra chance to now establish a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places - and on the same amount of games played - with a victory against the Black Cats.