Big Leeds United change expected with huge confidence in Whites and startling 'nine-man' verdict
Daniel Farke's Whites take on Millwall at Elland Road this afternoon knowing that a win by two clear goals would send them from third to first due to Championship leaders Leicester City being in FA Cup action.
The Foxes are just three points ahead of Leeds and with a plus one better goal difference but the bookmakers expect United to change that and move top in this afternoon's 3pm kick-off. Leeds need a win of any kind to jump back above Ipswich Town into the division’s second automatic promotion place and the Whites are strongly fancied to do so in being long odds-on at 4-11. Millwall can be backed at north of 8-1 at 17-2 and the draw is on offer at 17-4.
Furthermore, a 2-0 win which would be enough to send Leeds into pole position is favourite in the correct score market at 11-2, marginally ahead of a 1-0 Whites win at 6s. A 3-1 win for Leeds which would also be enough for top spot is 11s whilst 3-0 is just 15-2. Millwall can be backed at a huge 22-1 to leave with a 1-0 success.
As a further show of huge confidence in the Whites, Leeds are responsible for the first nine players in the first goalscorer market in which Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe are vying for favouritism at around the 4-1 mark. They are followed by Crysencio Summerville (5s), Mateo Joseph (5s), Georginio Rutter (11-2), Joe Gelhardt (11-2), Willy Gnonto (6s), Daniel James (13-2) and Jaidon Anthony (15-2).
Zian Flemming is rated the chief Millwall threat but the Dutchman is still as big as 14-1 to open the scoring, two points bigger than no goalscorer at 12s.